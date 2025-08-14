Browns rookie to not face charges after arrest in Florida

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

A Cleveland Browns rookie and former Ohio State standout will not face charges after he was arrested in Florida in July.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Prosecutors decline to move forward with the case, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

Judkins was selected in the second round by the Cleveland Browns with no. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Judkins played one year at Ohio State. He rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns as part of the Buckeyes’ national championship team.

He previously played at Ole Miss from 2022-23.

Judkins has not signed his Browns rookie contract and has yet to practice with the team in training camp.

