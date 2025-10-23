Browns safety earns special teams weekly honor after forcing fumble on kickoff

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (9) against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 19, 2025 Photo contributed by Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns (Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns)
By WHIO Staff

BEREA — A Cleveland Brown defender has received recognition after his big play on special teams.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Browns safety Grant Delpit was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 7 in Cleveland’s 31-6 win over Miami.

TRENDING STORIES:

Cleveland led 10-3 in the second quarter when he forced a fumble on a kickoff return. His teammate, Rayshawn Jenkins, recovered it.

It set up the Browns’ second touchdown of the day.

“He was awesome,” said Kevin Stefanski, Browns head coach. “Grant was flying around. That whole safety position. Grant is playing at a really high level, a leader for us, just great on and off the field, but, man, he’s playing physical.”

Delpit also sacked Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and forced a punt.

This is Grant Delpit’s first career weekly league award.

Cleveland’s next game is on Sunday when they play at New England in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on 1290 and 95.7 FM, WHIO Radio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!