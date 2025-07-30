Browns starter out for upcoming season after leg injury

San Francisco 49ers v Cleveland Browns CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 15: Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their defensive starters this upcoming season.

Cornerback Martin Emerson, Jr. suffered a torn Achilles in his left leg during practice this week, the team confirmed.

He’ll have surgery to repair the injury.

Emerson was carted off the field during Tuesday’s practice after suffering the injury during a 7-on-7 drill.

“Disappointed, obviously, injuries are the worst part about our game. But he will bounce back. I know what he is made of, and he’s got our support and his teammates’ support,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “MJ is a big part of this football team, whether he is out on the field or not, he is a big part of this football team.”

Emerson was a third-round pick for the Browns in the 2022 NFL draft and was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, ESPN reported.

He’s appeared in 50 games with Cleveland, starting in 33 of them.

