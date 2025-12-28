Browns upset division-rival Steelers, prevent them from clinching AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws a pass around Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns prevented their division rival from clinching the AFC North on Sunday.

The Browns upset the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-6, at Huntington Bank Field.

They held the Steelers out of the end zone and scoreless in the second half.

Cleveland improves to 4-12.

Pittsburgh falls to 9-7 as they missed a chance to clinch the AFC North with a win.

The Browns scored on their first two possessions to start the game. Andre Szmyt nailed a 50-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead. After forcing the Steelers to a three-and-out, Shedeur Sanders threw a 27-yard touchdown to Harold Fannin Jr. to extend it to 10-0.

Fannin was injured on the play and did not return.

Pittsburgh added two second-quarter field goals to cut the halftime deficit to 10-6.

Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter.

The Browns stopped the Steelers on downs with than two minutes left and took over at Pittsburgh’s 20-yard line. Szmyt buried a 33-yard field goal with 1:40 left to increase it to 13-6.

Aaron Rodgers moved the Steelers downfield to the Browns’ 10-yard line. He completed a three-yard pass to Adam Thelan to advance the ball to the 7-yard line with 29 seconds left.

But Rodgers threw three incompletions to seal the game.

Cleveland will conclude the 2025-26 season when it travels to Cincinnati for Week 18.

Pittsburgh hosts Baltimore in Week 18 with the AFC North Division at stake.

