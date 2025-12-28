Browns upset division-rival Steelers, prevent them from clinching AFC North

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns prevented their division rival from clinching the AFC North on Sunday.
The Browns upset the first-place Pittsburgh Steelers, 13-6, at Huntington Bank Field.
They held the Steelers out of the end zone and scoreless in the second half.
Cleveland improves to 4-12.
Pittsburgh falls to 9-7 as they missed a chance to clinch the AFC North with a win.
The Browns scored on their first two possessions to start the game. Andre Szmyt nailed a 50-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead. After forcing the Steelers to a three-and-out, Shedeur Sanders threw a 27-yard touchdown to Harold Fannin Jr. to extend it to 10-0.
Fannin was injured on the play and did not return.
Pittsburgh added two second-quarter field goals to cut the halftime deficit to 10-6.
Both teams went scoreless in the third quarter.
The Browns stopped the Steelers on downs with than two minutes left and took over at Pittsburgh’s 20-yard line. Szmyt buried a 33-yard field goal with 1:40 left to increase it to 13-6.
Aaron Rodgers moved the Steelers downfield to the Browns’ 10-yard line. He completed a three-yard pass to Adam Thelan to advance the ball to the 7-yard line with 29 seconds left.
But Rodgers threw three incompletions to seal the game.
Cleveland will conclude the 2025-26 season when it travels to Cincinnati for Week 18.
Pittsburgh hosts Baltimore in Week 18 with the AFC North Division at stake.
