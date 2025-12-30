Brunch café announces second location

GREENE COUNTY — A brunch café in Beavercreek has announced a second location in Greene County.

Toasted Brunch Bar + Café, a locally owned brunch café, will open a new location near The Greene, at 4448 Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek.

Toasted first opened at Fairfield Commons in November 2024.

The brunch café is known for serving fresh, globally inspired breakfast and lunch with daily baked pastries and a full espresso bar.

“Ever since we opened at Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek has shown us so much support,” said Parker Gaines, Marketing and Operations at Toasted Brunch Bar + Café. “We have felt embraced by the community, and we are genuinely excited to open near The Greene. We cannot wait to welcome new guests, meet more local partners, and bring the Toasted experience to this part of town.”

This new location is expected to open in mid-January. Following that, Toasted plans to open a location in Vandalia in late January or early February.

