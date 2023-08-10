Buc-ee’s coming to Huber Heights

Buc-ee's: A Buc-ee's billboard in Texas is attracting attention. (Jhvephoto/iStock )

By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — The popular gas station chain Buc-ee’s is officially coming to Ohio and its first location will be in the Miami Valley.

The gas station will be coming to Huber Heights, Mayor Jeff Gore announced on social media Thursday.

>> New ride coming to Kings Island’s Camp Snoopy

“The rumors you have heard are TRUE! The very first BUC-EE’S in the state of Ohio is coming to Huber Heights,” Gore wrote.

The gas station is planned to be at the intersection of State Route 235 and Interstate 70.

Gore said representatives from Buc-ee’s will be at the city’s planning commission meeting next week.

News Center 7 has reached out to officials at Buc-ee’s for more information.

© 2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!