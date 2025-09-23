Bullet found on hallway floor of Ohio K-12 school

By WHIO Staff

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — A bullet was found on the hallway floor of an Ohio school on Tuesday, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The incident occurred at Berkshire Schools, which is a K-12 school in Geauga County.

A single .22LR cartridge bullet for a long rifle was found by a staff member, according to a release obtained by WOIO-19.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office used multiple K9s to search the schools, but no additional bullets were found.

The school was on lockdown for a total of 34 minutes, according to WOIO-19.

Students resumed normal classes for the day after the search was complete.

The sheriff’s office remained on campus for the rest of the school day.

“As always, our district is committed to the safety and education of all our students,” the release said.

