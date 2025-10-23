Bullets hit wall above child’s crib during shooting

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Stray bullets nearly missed a crib during a shooting in Dayton on Wednesday.

Around 2:45 a.m. Dayton police were called to Paul Laurence Dunbar Street and Home Avenue for reports of shots heard in the area, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

A home in the 400 block of South Paul Laurence Dunbar was hit by bullets.

A bullet hit a wall above a child’s crib as well as a vehicle outside the home.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

