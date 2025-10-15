Burger restaurant holds ribbon cutting in Downtown Dayton

(City of Dayton (via Facebook) /City of Dayton (via Facebook))

DAYTON — A local burger restaurant held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The Downtown Dayton Partnership wrote in a social media post that Koji Burger is now in Downtown Dayton.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims was there for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 100 block of East Third Street on Tuesday, according to the City of Dayton.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Koji Burger took over the Jollity location.

This is Koji Burger’s first brick-and-mortar location.

Chefs Zachary Weiner and Brendon Miller, who previously operated Jollity in the same space, were also there for the ribbon cutting.

Koji Burger said on its Instagram page that renovation began in September.

Their hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit this website for more information.

