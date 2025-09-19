Burn Ban in effect for Preble County

Detail of fire sparks isolated on black background. Abstract flaming background
Burn Ban in effect for Preble County FILE PHOTO. (Jag_cz - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County is currently under a burn ban until further notice.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Eaton shared on Facebook that all open burning is prohibited in Preble County due to ongoing drought conditions and an increased risk of fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The ban includes recreational fires and the use of portable outdoor fireplaces.

The order was issued by the Preble County Fire Chiefs’ Association, with support from every department across the county.

“Please do your part to keep our community safe and help prevent wildfires,” the city said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!