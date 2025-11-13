Business Brief: Financial education crucial amid economic struggles

As a quarter of American households struggle to live paycheck to paycheck, financial literacy education for young people becomes increasingly vital.

DAYTON — Ohio ranks 9th in the nation for financial literacy among high school students, according to a recent report by Intuit.

The report highlights Ohio’s requirement for all public high school students to complete a stand-alone finance course, contributing to the state’s high ranking. This initiative is part of a broader effort to equip the next generation with essential financial skills.

Charlotte Keegan, a student at the University of Dayton, exemplifies the impact of financial literacy education. “I started working probably when I was, like, 16 years old,” she said, emphasizing her awareness of personal finances.

Keegan believes her financial literacy will benefit her in the future. “I think, just being able to do the things that my friends are doing and do things that I like without having to worry about money,” she added.

Ohio is one of 29 states that mandates a finance course for high school students, a policy that has contributed to its high ranking in the Intuit study. The study also considered factors such as youth employment rates.

Keegan has been managing her personal finances since she was 16, focusing on digital banking and everyday expenses.

She expressed confidence in her financial skills, stating, “Yeah, definitely. I know that when you work hard, you make more money and you get to do more things that you like.”

