Business express concern about Ohio’s THC beverage regulations change

DAYTON — People have less than 90 days before THC drinks will be banned across Ohio.

News Center 7's Malik Patterson spoke with businesses in the Oregon District.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Governor DeWine signed Senate Bill (SB) 56 into law. It bans all weed products from being sold outside licensed dispensaries.

It starts in March 2026 and will last one year.

“This kind of crusade that’s going on about it just needs to stop,” said Colin McHenry.

He said this was not only what they voted for.

“It’s unnecessary, and it’s invalid. Let these companies continue to run and make a profit and benefit the community,” he said.

Back in November 2023, voters legalized the commercialization, regulation, and adult use of recreational marijuana.

It made Ohio the 24th state to legalize adult-use cannabis.

McHenry said that they were happy with the drinks and the impact they had economically.

Now they are worried about what’s next.

