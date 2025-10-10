Business faces $20,000 loss due to ‘intoxicating hemp’ ban

DAYTON — Smoke shops are scrambling to get rid of their intoxicating hemp products in Ohio.

On Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that, effective Oct. 14, all intoxicating hemp products will be banned for 90 days.

The ban includes Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10 — which are all derived from hemp.

DeWine said this ban is designed to protect youth in Ohio.

Rabi Ahmed, shop manager of Smokers Plus, said Dayton believes there should be stricter age restrictions for those products.

“Seventy percent of our customers are more than 50 years old, and this product is very helpful for older people,” Ahmed said.

Smokers Plus is usually closed on Sundays, but this Sunday they’re open to sell off Delta 8 products before Tuesday.

That’s almost $20,000 worth of Delta 8.

“So we are looking $10, $15, $20 thousand worth of product in the trash.

Ahmed has worked at the shop for 16 years, and he has experienced temporary bans before, like on vapes.

He said this ban does not give shops enough time to adjust.

Despite offering sales like 20 percent off Delta 8 products, the store can still lose profit on these products when the ban is in effect.

