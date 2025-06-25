Business security cameras catch black bear in Clark County

Black bear spotted in Clark County (America’s Wildlife and Pest Control via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — The black bear sightings continue to grow in the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell will be looking into the latest sighting. He’ll have more on that tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Since last week, News Center 7 has been reporting on different black bear sightings across the Miami Valley. The latest comes from Clark County.

TRENDING STORIES:

America’s Wildlife and Pest Control in Bethel Township shared a security video on social media Wednesday morning showing a young black bear walking in their driveway.

“Here at America’s Wildlife and Pest Control, we see a lot of strange things and hear a lot of tall tales; however, this is not one of them,” they wrote in the post.

Previously, a black bear has been spotted in Clinton, Greene, and Montgomery counties.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources experts tell people to stay far away from the bear and to remember that black bears are protected in Ohio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!