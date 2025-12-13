Busy intersection closed after crash

KETTERING — A busy intersection is closed after a crash in Kettering on Saturday morning, according to the Kettering Fire Department.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at Shroyer Road and E Dorothy Lane.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio judge under investigation for alleged rape; local prosecutor’s office reviewing case
- 2 men arrested during coordinated operation between multiple agencies in Montgomery County
- U-Haul chase leaves 3 officers injured, dogs, furniture located in back of van
News Center 7 has reached out to the Kettering Police Department for additional details, but we haven’t heard back.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group