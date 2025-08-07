Busy road closed after semi stuck in ditch in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — A busy road is closed after a semi got stuck in a ditch at the Montgomery/Miami county line early Thursday.

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta has alternative routes for you to get around the closure this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of N. County Line Road on reports that a semi got stuck in a ditch, according to dispatchers.

Jake says the semi is blocking Montgomery County Line Road east of Frederick Road.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the semi was also stuck in a front yard.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that Butler Township and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

We will continue to update this story.

