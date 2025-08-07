Busy road closed after semi stuck in ditch in Miami Valley

Police car lights
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — A busy road is closed after a semi got stuck in a ditch at the Montgomery/Miami county line early Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

WHIO Traffic Reporter Jake Magnotta has alternative routes for you to get around the closure this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers responded to the 1600 block of N. County Line Road on reports that a semi got stuck in a ditch, according to dispatchers.

Jake says the semi is blocking Montgomery County Line Road east of Frederick Road.

Initial scanner traffic indicated the semi was also stuck in a front yard.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that Butler Township and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!