Busy road closed after semi stuck in ditch in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — A busy road is closed after a semi got stuck in a ditch at the Montgomery/Miami county line early Thursday.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of N. County Line Road on reports that a semi got stuck in a ditch, according to dispatchers.
Jake says the semi is blocking Montgomery County Line Road east of Frederick Road.
Initial scanner traffic indicated the semi was also stuck in a front yard.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that Butler Township and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are handling the investigation.
We will continue to update this story.
