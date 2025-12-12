UPDATE: Busy road back open after reported crash in Moraine

By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 6:45 A.M.

A busy road is back open after a reported crash in Moraine early Friday.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. at E. River and Dryden Roads, according to a Moraine Police dispatcher.

When our news crew arrived at the scene, the road was closed.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson said that Dryden Road is back open.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INTIIAL STORY-

Moraine officers and medics responded around 6 a.m. to E. River and Dryden Roads on a reported crash, according to a Moraine Police dispatcher.

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that Dryden Road will be closed for a while.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that wires were down.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to follow this developing story.

