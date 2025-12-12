UPDATE: Busy road back open after reported crash in Moraine

Busy road closed due to reported crash in Moraine

FILE PHOTO- Busy road closed due to reported crash in Moraine

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 6:45 A.M.

A busy road is back open after a reported crash in Moraine early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. at E. River and Dryden Roads, according to a Moraine Police dispatcher.

When our news crew arrived at the scene, the road was closed.

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson said that Dryden Road is back open.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INTIIAL STORY-

A busy road is closed after a reported crash in Moraine early Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moraine officers and medics responded around 6 a.m. to E. River and Dryden Roads on a reported crash, according to a Moraine Police dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

The dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7 that Dryden Road will be closed for a while.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that wires were down.

We have a news crew at the scene and will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group