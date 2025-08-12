Cable detaches on Ohio amusement park ride

Cedar Point set to announce new attraction next month

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A cable on a ride at a popular Ohio amusement park detached while people were riding it on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cedar Point’s Power Tower ride was closed on Monday after a cable on one of the ride’s towers detached from the ride vehicle on Sunday evening, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The safety system performed as designed, and the ride vehicle returned to the loading position, according to Cedar Point Spokesperson Tony Clark.

None of the guests were injured, WOIO-19 reported.

“Safety is a top priority, and the ride will remain closed while we complete a thorough review and inspection of the ride,” Clark said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group