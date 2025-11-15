Café coming to Downtown Dayton library

New café coming to Downtown Dayton library (The Ugly Duckling via Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A new café is coming to the Dayton Metro Library’s main branch.

The team behind The Ugly Duckling restaurant on E. Fifth Street will open The Book Worm Café.

“Imagine a lil cozy spot filled with the smell of fresh coffee, good vibes, great conversations, and just steps away from thousands of shelves filled with FREE books TO CHECK OUT… that’s what we’re building!" the team shared on social media.

The Book Worm Café will offer drinks, quick bites, and “a whole lot of community spirit.”

“Our goal? To bring energy, unity, and love into our city, one cup of coffee and one conversation at a time,” they wrote.

An opening date has not been announced.

