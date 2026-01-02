California neighborhood inundated with flood water on Friday

MARIN COUNTY, CA. — As Marin County braces for significant coastal flooding, a Coastal Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service, predicting up to 2.5 feet of inundation due to king tides and an impending storm.
The warning, which extends through Saturday afternoon, threatens to submerge low-lying areas, close numerous roads, and potentially cause shoreline erosion.
Residents and businesses, including the Fitness SF gym in Corte Madera, are already taking precautions against the rising waters.
