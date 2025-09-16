Can you help? Area police looking for two people of interest in theft at self-storage facility

MIDDLETOWN — Can you help?

The Middletown Division of Police is looking for two people wanted for questioning regarding a theft at a self-storage facility.

The theft occurred at the J&J Store and Lock on Terry Drive in Middletown on September 5.

If you have any information or know who the people are, contact dispatch at 513-425-7701.

