Can you help? Authorities looking for man accused of breaking into local home, stealing car

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of breaking into a house and stealing a vehicle.
Authorities said the suspect was involved in an attempted break-in in the Tecumseh Woods neighborhood Saturday morning.
Soon after, he broke into a nearby home and stole a car, which was later abandoned on Harding Road in Springfield, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who may know this suspect is asked to contact the Champaign County dispatch center at (937)-653-3408 or leave an anonymous tip at (937) 484-1905.
“Let’s work together to hold individuals accountable and keep our neighborhoods safe,” the sheriff’s office said.
