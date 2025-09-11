Can you help? Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 75-year-old with dementia

KETTERING — An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman in Montgomery County.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 75-year-old Marilyn Smith.

She didn’t return to her residence on Southern Boulevard in Kettering around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the alert.

Smith suffers from dementia and requires medication. Authorities are concerned for her safety.

She has grey hair, green eyes and is five feet six inches tall. Smith was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants and grey shoes, according to the alert.

The vehicle involved is a red 2018 Nissan Versa with OH plate number KJS8154, according to the alert.

Anyone who sees Smith or the vehicle involved is asked to call 911 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4153.

