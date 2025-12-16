Can you help? Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for a 77-year-old man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Can you help?
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old man with dementia in Montgomery County on Monday night.
Glen Schroeder was last seen driving away from his house on Thompson Drive in Dayton around 4:30 p.m., according to the alert.
Law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Schroeder is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has white hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a gray hat, black coat and blue jeans.
The car involved in this alert is a white 2013 Kia Soul with OH plate number HXM6115.
If you see Schroeder or the car involved, call 911 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (937) 225-4357.
