Can you help? Local police looking for missing 28-year-old man

Can you help? Local police looking for missing 28-year-old man (Kettering Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

KETTERING — Have you seen him?

The Kettering Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old man who was last seen at his home in the 100 block of W Dorothy Lane.

28-year-old Kyle Kohlberg was last seen around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11.

He has a medical condition that causes seizures and has not had any contact with family or friends, according to the department.

Kohlberg does not have a phone with him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Kettering Police Dispatch at 937-296-2555 and reference report #25-041074.

