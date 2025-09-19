Can you help? Local police looking for missing 28-year-old man

Can you help? Local police looking for missing 28-year-old man

KETTERING — Have you seen him?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Kettering Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old man who was last seen at his home in the 100 block of W Dorothy Lane.

TRENDING STORIES:

28-year-old Kyle Kohlberg was last seen around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11.

He has a medical condition that causes seizures and has not had any contact with family or friends, according to the department.

Kohlberg does not have a phone with him.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Kettering Police Dispatch at 937-296-2555 and reference report #25-041074.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group