Can you help? Police asking for help identifying suspect in gas station robbery

RIVERSIDE — Can you help?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Riverside Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery of a local gas station.

TRENDING STORIES:

The robbery took place on Sept. 5 around 10:52 p.m. at the Speedway located at 4950 Burkhardt Road.

Police are asking for anyone who may have been in the area at the time, witnessed anything suspicious, or has information that might help in the investigation to contact Detective Todd.

You can reach Detective Todd at 937-233-1801 ext. 453 or by email at Atodd@riversideoh.gov.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group