Can you help? Police looking for 2 men accused of stealing shoes from local mall

Dick's House of Sport Theft Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for two men who are accused of stealing shoes from a local mall.

On July 11, two men entered Dick’s House of Sport at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, according to a social media post from the department.

They selected pairs of shoes and then exited the store without making any attempt to pay for them.

If you can identify the individuals, contact Officer Dobney at 937-426-1225 ext. 145, or email dobneyb@beavercreekohio.gov.

