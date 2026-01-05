Can you help? Police looking for 2 men involved in theft at Home Depot

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?
The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for help identifying two men who were involved in a theft at Home Depot.
The theft took place on Dec. 15, 2025, according to a social media post from the department.
They were last seen leaving the store in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.
If you can identify the men, or have any other information, contact Officer Desjardins at 937-426-1225 ext. 147 or by email at desjardinsj@beavercreekohio.gov.
You may remain anonymous.
