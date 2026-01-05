Can you help? Police looking for 2 men involved in theft at Home Depot

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize them?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Beavercreek Police Department is asking for help identifying two men who were involved in a theft at Home Depot.

TRENDING STORIES:

The theft took place on Dec. 15, 2025, according to a social media post from the department.

They were last seen leaving the store in a white Chevrolet pickup truck.

If you can identify the men, or have any other information, contact Officer Desjardins at 937-426-1225 ext. 147 or by email at desjardinsj@beavercreekohio.gov.

You may remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group