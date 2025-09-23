Can you help? Police looking for 2 women accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport

Dick's Theft Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for two women who are accused of stealing from Dick’s House of Sport at the Fairfield Commons mall.

The two women entered Dick’s House of Sport, located at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, on Thursday, Aug. 28.

They selected merchandise valued at $914.98, concealed the items, and left the store without attempting to pay.

The woman was left in a black Chevrolet Suburban, according to the police department.

If you can identify them, contact Officer Gee at 937-426-1225 ext. 128 or email geek@beavercreekohio.gov.

