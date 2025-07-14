UPDATE: Missing Dayton woman found safe

DAYTON — UPDATE:
A missing 38-year-old woman has been found safe, according to Dayton Police Department.
INITIAL REPORT:
An endangered missing adult alert has been issued statewide for a woman from Dayton.
Dayton Police are looking for 38-year-old Nicole Brown, who walked away from her residence on Harold Drive just after 10 p.m. Sunday and has not returned.
Brown is non-verbal and suffers from dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.
She is a black woman with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
Brown was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts, and white tennis shoes.
She has a history of strokes and aneurysms, according to police.
If you see her, call or dial 911 or contact the Dayton Police Department directly at 937-333-1070.
