UPDATE: Missing Dayton woman found safe

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — UPDATE:

A missing 38-year-old woman has been found safe, according to Dayton Police Department.

INITIAL REPORT:

An endangered missing adult alert has been issued statewide for a woman from Dayton.

Dayton Police are looking for 38-year-old Nicole Brown, who walked away from her residence on Harold Drive just after 10 p.m. Sunday and has not returned.

Brown is non-verbal and suffers from dementia, and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

She is a black woman with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Brown was last seen wearing a white shirt, shorts, and white tennis shoes.

She has a history of strokes and aneurysms, according to police.

If you see her, call or dial 911 or contact the Dayton Police Department directly at 937-333-1070.

