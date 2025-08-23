Can you help? Police looking for break-in, vehicle theft suspect

DAYTON — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break-in and vehicle theft.
Dayton police posted a photo of the suspect and said he was invovled in a recent incident in the Old North Dayton area.
Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the Dayton Police Department at (937) 333-7423 to speak with a detective.
Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.
Those providing information may be eligible for a cash reward.
