Can you help? Police looking for man accused of stealing over $600 worth of goods from Kroger

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help?

Beavercreek police are looking for a man accused of stealing two grocery carts full of merchandise, worth over $600, from Kroger.

The incident happened at the grocery store at 3165 Dayton Xenia Road on Nov. 12, according to the department.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to contact Beavercreek Police Officer Diaz at diazj@beavercreekohio.gov or (937) 426-1226 ext. 115.

