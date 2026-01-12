Can you help? Police looking for person of interest in Kroger theft investigation

By WHIO Staff

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize him?

The Riverside Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in an active theft investigation.

The theft occurred at a local Kroger, according to the department.

Anyone who has information that may help identify the man is asked to contact Officer Schroeder at 937-233-1801 ext. 810 or email MSchroeder@riversideoh.gov.

Kroger Theft Suspect ID Riverside Screenshot

©2026 Cox Media Group

