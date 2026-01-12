Can you help? Police looking for person of interest in Kroger theft investigation

RIVERSIDE — Do you recognize him?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Riverside Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in an active theft investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 42-year-old man in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck
- Ex-husband arrested in connection with deaths of Ohio dentist, wife
- Man arrested, charged after swatting incident at Ohio bank
The theft occurred at a local Kroger, according to the department.
Anyone who has information that may help identify the man is asked to contact Officer Schroeder at 937-233-1801 ext. 810 or email MSchroeder@riversideoh.gov.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group