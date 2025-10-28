Can you help? Police looking for woman accused of using stolen debit card for multiple purchases

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to make multiple purchases.

The woman used the stolen debit card to make several unauthorized purchases totalling $1.441.51.

If you recognize her or have any information, contact Officer Klei at 937-426-1225 ext. 155 or email leim@beavercreekohio.gov.

