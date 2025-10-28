Can you help? Police looking for woman accused of using stolen debit card for multiple purchases

Can you help? Police looking for woman accused of using stolen debit card for multiple purchases (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Can you help?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a woman accused of using a stolen debit card to make multiple purchases.

The woman used the stolen debit card to make several unauthorized purchases totalling $1.441.51.

If you recognize her or have any information, contact Officer Klei at 937-426-1225 ext. 155 or email leim@beavercreekohio.gov.

