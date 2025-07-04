UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old found safe.

Jeffrey Murdock (Butler Twp Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BUTLER TWP — UPDATE:

A missing 13-year-old has been found safe and has been returned to his mother, police said.

INITIAL REPORT:

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

Jeffrey Murdock, 13, was last seen around noon on Thursday, July 3, at the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane, according to Butler Township police.

Murdock is described as a bi-racial male, around 5′3 tall and weighing around 90lbs.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, skinny jeans, and carrying a backpack.

 Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butler Township Police Department at 937-233-2080.

