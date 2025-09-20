Young boy reunited with family after being found in Huber Heights

Car stolen in Huber Heights adrift in Great Miami R. Police
By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — UPDATE:

Authorities said the boy’s parents have been located and they have been reunited.

INITIAL REPORT:

Can you help?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Huber Heights police are asking the public’s help in reuniting a young boy with his family.

According to a social media post from the department, the boy was found near the intersection of Brandt Pike and Longford Road around 1:40 p.m.

The boy is currently at the Huber Heights Fire Division Station 22.

Anyone who may know the boy is asked to call the dispatch center at 937-233-2080.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!