Can you ID him? Man accused of stealing over $1,200 in goods from Dick’s House of Sports

Dick's House of Sports Photo contributed by Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) (Beavercreek Police (via Facebook) /Beavercreek Police (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this man?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Police are searching for a man accused of stealing over $1,200 in merchandise from Dick’s House of Sports at Fairfield Commons Mall, according to a social media post.

The incident allegedly happened on Saturday, June 14.

TRENDING STORIES:

The man is accused of selecting a cart full of goods before hiding them in a duffel bag.

He reportedly left the store without paying them.

The suspect was seen leaving the store in a gray Ford Fusion.

The police department posted a security camera image on its Facebook page.

If you can ID him, please contact Officer Prendergast at (937) 426-1225, extension 163.

You can also email the officer.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!