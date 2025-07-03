Can you ID him? Police looking for person accused of stealing from Speedway

CENTERVILLE — Can you identify this person?
The Centerville Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find a person accused of stealing merchandise from Speedway, according to a social media post.
The incident happened on Monday, June 30, at the 900 block of South Main Street.
He is accused of stealing goods from Speedway.
The department posted a security camera image of the suspect on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information can contact Officer Elders at (937) 433-7661.
