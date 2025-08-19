Can you identify him? Police looking for man accused of using stolen credit card

Stolen Credit Card Suspect Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

BEAVERCREEK — Can you identify him?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man accused of using a stolen credit card at several locations.

On June 19, a man used a stolen credit card at a Burger King and attempted to use it at Walmart, according to the Beavercreek Police Department.

If you can identify him, contact Officer Zimmerman at 937-426-1225 ext. 138 or email zimmermand@beavercreekohio.gov.

