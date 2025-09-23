Candidates for Dayton Public School board voice opinions on busing issue, state report card grade

The candidates addressed some of the district’s biggest issues at the forum.

DAYTON — The candidates for the Dayton Public Schools Board of Education gathered to answer the voters’ questions Monday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Dayton Branch of the NAACP hosted a “Meet the DPS School Board Candidates” forum at the Grace United Methodist Church.

Ann Marie Gallin, Jamica Garrison, Chrisondra Goodwine, Virgil Goodwine II, Ken Hayes, Joe Lacey, and Jocelyn Rhynard are running for four seats on the school board.

The candidates addressed some of the district’s biggest issues at the forum, including busing.

This summer, the state banned students from getting to school using RTA buses.

Dayton Public Schools fought back, filed a lawsuit, and got a temporary win so its high school students can ride RTA buses to class this year.

One of the questions on Monday night was whether the candidates would vote in favor of more funding for buses and drivers.

“The root of the problem is that we are mandated to transport every single child in this city regardless of whether they go to Dayton Public Schools or not,” Jocelyn Rhynard said.

“We need to partner with the City of Dayton. We need to partner with Montgomery County. We need to partner with the state level to see where these funding gaps can be met,” Jamica Garrison said.

“The way that the laws are set up right now, it is a very difficult way to actually make that happen,” Ken Hayes said.

Last week, News Center 7 reported that the Ohio Board of Education gave DPS a 2 out of 5-star report card rating.

Several candidates emphasized that extracurricular activities benefit academics.

“Extracurriculars have grown a lot since I’ve been on the board,” Joey Lacey said.

“Funding study table has given us the (opportunity) to make sure that anyone in the school who needs support, not just student athletes, it is offered every day after school for students in seventh through twelfth grade,” Chrisondra Goodwine said.

All of the candidates will be up for election on the Nov. 4 ballot.

