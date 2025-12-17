Car break-ins reported at Montgomery County Job Center

DAYTON — Multiple car break-ins have been reported recently at the Montgomery County Job Center.

A spokesperson for the county told News Center 7 that they are aware of the reports and are working with the Dayton Police Department and St. Vincent de Paul’s building owner in the investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our employees and visitors remain our top priorities. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office maintains a continuous on-site presence at the Job Center, and trained security staff are also on site as part of our standard safety operations,” the spokesperson said.

Officials remind staff and visitors to take precautions, including locking vehicles, keeping valuables out of sight, and staying aware of their surroundings when using the center’s parking lot.

They also ask that you report any suspicious activity you see.

News Center 7 reached out to the Dayton Police Department about the break-ins. We’ll provide updates as we learn more about their investigation.

