Car crashes into Dayton home; driver injured

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A driver was injured on Friday after his car hit a Dayton house.

The crash happened on Friday morning near the 1300 block of W. Riverview Avenue.

Sergeant Creigee S. Coleman, of the Dayton Police Department, told News Center 7 at the scene that the driver said he tried to avoid hitting something in the road.

The car went over the center line, up an embankment, and eventually hit a house.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was inside the home at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

A building inspector from the city was called to the scene to evaluate the damage to the home.

Currently, the driver will be cited for failure to control.

The crash remains under investigation.

