Car crashes into Dayton home

DAYTON — Police and firefighters are on the scene of a car that hit a home in Dayton.
The crash was reported in the 2100 block of Elsmere Avenue around 11 a.m.
Our crew on the scene reports seeing a maroon car that hit the corner of a home.
We’re working to learn the extent of the damage to the home, if anyone was hurt, and how the crash happened.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
