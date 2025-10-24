Car crashes into Dayton home

Elsmere Ave crash (Hunter Thiede)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police and firefighters are on the scene of a car that hit a home in Dayton.

The crash was reported in the 2100 block of Elsmere Avenue around 11 a.m.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing a maroon car that hit the corner of a home.

We’re working to learn the extent of the damage to the home, if anyone was hurt, and how the crash happened.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

