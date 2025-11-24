Car crashes into local Marco’s Pizza

HUBER HEIGHTS — A car crashed into the front door of a local Marco’s Pizza on Monday afternoon.

This happened at Marco’s on Brandt Pike in Huber Heights around 1:30 p.m.

News Center 7 spoke to a delivery driver who said a customer had just picked up his order when he went to back out of a parking spot. He got close to the door and accelerated, backing into it.

“I was in the back, yeah, I thought something had fallen off the ceiling, and I came around, and the door was lying there,” Daniel Weaver said.

Weaver said the customer originally drove into the street before circling back around after the crash.

There was another customer in the lobby when the crash happened.

“He got out of the way just in time,” Weaver said.

Weaver told News Center 7 that the plan was to keep the store open and bring carryout orders to customers’ cars.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about the crash.

