Car hits bridge, flips on its top in Darke County

Car flips near bridge in Darke County The Darke County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car flipped several times Monday morning on Willis Road.
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash happened around 7:23 am Monday in the 6300 block of Willis Road, involving a silver 2009 Buick Lucerne driven by Justin Strickland, 34, of Greenville, Ohio.

Strickland’s vehicle veered off the left side of the road, struck a bridge, and rolled over onto its top. He was the only occupant in the vehicle and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The crash prompted a response from multiple emergency services, including Darke County Deputies, Greenville Fire, Greenville Township Fire, Greenville Township Rescue, and CareFlight.The cause of the crash has not been specified, and there is no information available on whether any charges will be filed or if any contributing factors to the incident were identified.

Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

