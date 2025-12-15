Car hits median, is rear-ended by semi on I-70

CLARK COUNTY — State troopers have released more information after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 70 westbound early Sunday morning.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 2:04 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-70 Westbound near State Route 4 and State Route 235 on reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

An initial investigation found that a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling west on I-70 when it lost control, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and hit the concrete barrier.

The driver was not injured and was cited for failure to maintain reasonable control.

A second crash happened when the Ford Fusion was stationary with its hazard lights on due to the crash, and was rear-ended by a semi-truck.

The driver of the semi-truck was found to be at fault for this crash and was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead.

