Car hits State Farm building during crash

By WHIO Staff

TROY — At least one person was hurt after a car crashed into a State Farm building in Troy on Friday.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. in the 700 block of West Market Street.

The car hit parked cars before overturning and coming to rest near State Farm building, according to Miami County dispatchers.

Photos from the scene show damage to the roof of the building.

Dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to the hospital, but did not say their condition.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

