Car into retention pond near Clark County highway

Car into retention pond near Clark County highway
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is on the scene of a car in a retention pond on Sunday morning in Clark County.

Crews responded to a retention pond just after the Interstate 70 and Spangler Road exit around 3:12 a.m., according to an OSHP dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

There are unknown injuries at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!