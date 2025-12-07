Car into retention pond near Clark County highway

CLARK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is on the scene of a car in a retention pond on Sunday morning in Clark County.
Crews responded to a retention pond just after the Interstate 70 and Spangler Road exit around 3:12 a.m., according to an OSHP dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
We will continue to follow this story.
