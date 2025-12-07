Car overturns onto side after crash in busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — A car crash is blocking a busy intersection in Dayton Sunday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Salem Avenue around 2:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man dead after shooting at Ohio nightclub
- Cincinnati Bengals suspend wide receiver ahead of Sunday’s game
- Man accused of stalking minor, throwing Molotov cocktails into home
One of the two cars involved in this crash overturned onto its side, the supervisor confirmed.
News Center 7 crews on scene watched as one person was loaded into the back of an ambulance.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group