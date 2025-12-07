Car overturns onto side after crash in busy Dayton intersection

W Grand and Salem crash (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A car crash is blocking a busy intersection in Dayton Sunday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Salem Avenue around 2:15 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the two cars involved in this crash overturned onto its side, the supervisor confirmed.

News Center 7 crews on scene watched as one person was loaded into the back of an ambulance.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!