Car reportedly slams into Taco Bell

KETTERING — A car reportedly slammed into a local Taco Bell on Thursday.

Our News Center 7 crew noticed severe damage to the corner of the restaurant at 2101 East Dorothy Lane.

A crew working to repair the damage told News Center 7 the dining room of the restaurant is closed.

The drive-thru was open for a limited time but has since closed.

A picture on social media shows a van inside the building.

We have reached out to the police for additional information.

We will continue to follow this story.

